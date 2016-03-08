Juventus plot summer move for Atletico Madrid defender
30 January at 17:20According to what has been reported by Alfredo Pedulla of SportItalia, Juventus, although satisfied with Martin Caceres as a short term solution to their defensive woes, are looking at a different player for the summer.
The reports state that 28-year-old Stefan Savic, of Atletico Madrid, is a player highly sought after by Juventus, but that they will need to wait till the summer to make a move for him.
Savic enters the last year of his contract come the summer and Juventus could use this to their advantage as they attempt to negotiate a deal for the former Manchester City defender.
However, with Diego Godin heading out of Madrid to join Inter Milan on a free transfer, Atletico may be less keen on losing another defender and may, therefore, accelerate their track for extending Savic's current contract with Los Colchoneros.
