Juventus plot summer move for Atletico Madrid defender

30 January at 17:20
According to what has been reported by Alfredo Pedulla of SportItalia, Juventus, although satisfied with Martin Caceres as a short term solution to their defensive woes, are looking at a different player for the summer.

The reports state that 28-year-old Stefan Savic, of Atletico Madrid, is a player highly sought after by Juventus, but that they will need to wait till the summer to make a move for him. 

Savic enters the last year of his contract come the summer and Juventus could use this to their advantage as they attempt to negotiate a deal for the former Manchester City defender. 

However, with Diego Godin heading out of Madrid to join Inter Milan on a free transfer, Atletico may be less keen on losing another defender and may, therefore, accelerate their track for extending Savic's current contract with Los Colchoneros.

