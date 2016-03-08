Juventus plot swoop for Manchester United and Liverpool target in 2019 – the details
09 July at 22:00According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus are plotting a double swoop in 2019 for two of Fiorentina’s brightest stars.
The first, is towering Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenkovic. Milenkovic is widely tipped to be the next Nemanja Vidic, possessing many similar traits and abilities as the former Inter Milan and Manchester United star. Milenkovic stepped up for Fiorentina after the tragic passing of Davide Astori and earned a place in Serbia’s World Cup squad.
The second player is highly rated young star, Federico Chiesa. This deal could take place next season, with Marko Pjaca rumoured to be heading the other way. Chiesa is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, amongst other clubs, and has been tipped for truly great things.
This would be a wonderful double coup for the Old Lady and fans of the Turin club will look forward to seeing how this develops over the next year.
