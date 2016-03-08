Juventus plotting free transfer of PSG defender
21 September at 10:15Juventus have become somewhat famous for their clever free signings in the past few years, bringing in a handful of financially smart free agents in order to bolster their squad with zero upfront cost.
Last summer, the club signed Emre Can on a free from Liverpool. Meanwhile, this summer, the club brought in both Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and PSG's Adrien Rabiot on a free contract. All three of these signings add an extra dimension to the club's ranks and could prove to be useful in the future when they opt to sell for profit.
Speaking of PSG, the Bianconeri's next smart free signing could be yet another player from the Ligue 1 champions. Belgian defender Thomas Meunier has a contract expiring with the Parisien club next summer and Juventus are considering a move for the defender.
