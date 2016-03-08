The idea of a return for Paul Pogba to Juventus, albeit a complicated one, is gathering steam in the media, most recently in England.



According to the According to the Sunday Mirror , Juventus have taken the first (and decisive) steps towards Pogba. In fact, the Bianconeri have informed Mino Raiola of their desire to bring back the French midfielder, just two seasons after he moved to Man Utd in a €105m move.

On the other hand, Juventus's situation financially is not the best. Therefore, the would have to finance such an operation through the sales of Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani and Miralem Pjanic.

At the time being, Higuain seems closest to a departure this summer, with both Chelsea and AC Milan interested. The latter will meet Higuain tonight, in an attempt to convince the striker to accept the offer made by the San Siro side.