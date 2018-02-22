After a roller-coaster season, it seems that Paul Pogba's future will be far from Manchester United and England, with PSG interested in bringing in the French midfielder.

As his relationship with Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has broken down, rumours linking him with a move seems more and more justified. Pogba himself has talked about the situation, stating that 'I have a contract, but in life, you can never be sure'.

Even though the midfielder has denied the hypothesis of moving to PSG in the past, the French club doesn't give up. In fact, PSG are the only team with the resources to sign Pogba, as far as UEFA are concerned.