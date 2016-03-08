Juventus, Pogba: ‘Turin is my home’
01 November at 16:45Before Juventus played Manchester United at Old Trafford, RMC Sport aired a special interview with Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United from Juventus. Speaking about the match, Pogba reflected on Turin, his friends at Juventus and more.
“I expected it, it was crazy. I spoke with my brother l last summer, I said: imagine, we're in the same group as Juve. For me it's a pleasure, Turin is my home, it's there that I scored my first professional goal.”
“Cuadrado, Dybala, Bonucci ... I still have news, we speak from time to time. We were a family, so we stay in touch, of course.”
“When you're next to players like Pirlo, Gigi (Buffon) or Chiellini, you can only learn, every day, in training, you try to watch them and you can always learn from these men.”
Juventus play Manchester United again in the Champions League next Wednesday in Turin.
