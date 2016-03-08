Juventus ponder swap deal to sign Ramsey in January
23 January at 15:00Another injury to Sami Khedira, picked up before the game with Chievo, has turned Juventus’ head towards the idea of Ramsey in January. Khedria, who has struggled with injuries all season, has flown to Germany for some checks on a knee injury that kept him out of the game at the weekend.
This has caused Juventus to sound out the option of getting Aaron Ramsey, who is set to arrive in the summer on a free, before the end of the winter transfer market. However it will not be easy as Arsenal are still involved in the race for a champions league place, currently sitting in 5th, three points behind Chelsea.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus will offer the London club young goalkeeper Emil Audero, currently on loan at Sampdoria, to sweeten the deal, as Arsenal are believed to be a fan of the player, with the club preparing for life without Petr Cech. Ramsey has 2 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances in the Premier League this season.
@LMiller2411
Go to comments