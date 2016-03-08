Juventus: Porto want Perin but player wants AC Milan
04 July at 21:35The arrival of Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus has pushed Mattia Perin closer to the exit door and Porto want the Italian as a replacement for Iker Casillas.
Perin joined Juve last summer from fellow Serie A side Genoa for a fee of 12 million euros but has not made an impact for the club since then. He made only nine appearances for the club.
Calciomercato understand that Buffon's signing has made sure that Perin is close to leaving the club this summer and he wants to move to AC Milan as a potential replacement for Gigi Donnarumma.
But he is also open to offers from abroad. Sevilla have been linked with the former Genoa man but as of now, Porto and Benfica have expressed their interest in the Italian.
Porto had initially tried to sign Buffon as a replacement for Casillas but a move failed. Perin prefers to stay in Italy but he is weighing up all options before making a decision.
