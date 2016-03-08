Juventus, Portugal coach: 'Sarri didn't tell me anything about Ronaldo'
07 November at 17:30Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the 25 players called up by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Lithuania and Luxembourg. The 65-year-old Portuguese coach discussed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, according to Calciomercato.com.
“I didn't hear Sarri's words, I read them in the newspapers, but I wasn't given any other suggestions. The important thing is that all the players who will be with us are ready to give the best.”
The 34-year-old Portuguese forward, according to words from the Bianconeri coach, has been struggling with a minor knee injury throughout the start of this season, which was the reason why he was substituted off in the Turin based club’s 2-1 victory over Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League last night.
Apollo Heyes
