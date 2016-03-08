Juventus, possible January move for unhappy Roma captain Florenzi
12 November at 21:00Juventus are thinking about signing unhappy Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Bianconeri are looking to add more depth to their full-back position, and the 28-year-old Italian provides an experienced and strong option to fill that hole. Florenzi seems destined to leave the Bianconeri in the upcoming window, being on the bench six times in the last seven games, with coach Paulo Fonseca preferring to play Davide Santon instead.
The last time that Florenzi has played a full 90 minutes this season was in the Roman side’s 2-0 defeat to Atalanta at the end of September. However, the Turin based side will face competition for the player. Fellow Italian sides Inter, Sampdoria and Cagliari are also interested in acquiring him, the report adds.
Florenzi has made 271 appearances for Roma so far in his career but has fallen out of favour with the club this season.
Apollo Heyes
