Juventus, possible return to Real Madrid for star Ronaldo
13 November at 19:20Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo may leave the club, with a return to Spanish side Real Madrid possible, according to a report from Spanish media outlet fichajes.net via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 34-year-old Portuguese star has seen his relationship with coach Maurizio Sarri deteriorate, visible when he was substituted off against AC Milan in the league last weekend. He looked incredibly angry as he stormed past the Italian coach and headed down the tunnel, reportedly leaving the stadium before the game had even ended.
One possible move, the report adds, would be to his former side Real Madrid. He left Los Blancos for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around €112 million (via the Guardian), but his lacklustre start to the season and unhappiness with the Bianconeri coach may see him depart less than two years later. He previously spent nine years in Madrid with the side.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments