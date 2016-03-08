Juventus, possible transfer move for Chelsea's Emerson in January
27 December at 17:20Juventus are looking for a new left back, with Chelsea full back Emerson Palmieri the Bianconeri’s noted preference, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Turin based club are looking for a backup to regular left back Alex Sandro. The 25-year-old Italo Brazilian, who is contracted to the South London club until 2022, has been noted for both his attacking and defensive qualities, with many considering him a good fight for coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactical system.
Considering that Chelsea are now unblocked in the transfer market, the report continues, the Bianconeri may be hoping that the Blues are more open to a deal. Juventus previously pursued the player whilst he was with Roma, as well as an attempt last January, and so an attempt in the upcoming January transfer window isn’t too shocking. The Turin based club would consider attempting to sign him on loan with a buy obligation attached, in order to space out the costs of the deal.
Apollo Heyes
