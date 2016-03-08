Juventus, potential three way trade of goalkeepers between top European clubs
09 September at 15:00Three European giants are considering a three-way trade between goalkeepers next summer, according to British newspaper The Observer via Calciomercato.com.
Juventus, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are considering discussing the trade that would see the Bianconeri’s Wojciech Szczęsny move to Atletico, Manchester United’s David De Gea move to Turin and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak move to the Premier League.
However, there is already a problem in the plans, before proper discussions have even begun. Spanish side Atletico Madrid are requesting €100m for their 26-year-old Slovenian keeper, a valuation not matched by either club involved in the deal.
Juventus’ 29-year-old Polish shot stopper Szczęsny spent his first season in Turin following the guidance of Italian veteran Gianluigi Buffon, before the experienced goalkeeper moved to PSG last summer, leaving Szczęsny as the heir to his throne. However, with Buffon’s return to Juventus earlier this summer, the Polish keeper may prefer a move to step out of the Italian’s shadow and face new challenges abroad.
Apollo Heyes
