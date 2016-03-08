Juventus, Prandelli: 'There may be a drop for Ronaldo, it's easier for Messi'
16 November at 00:00Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli discussed the physical condition of Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time rival Lionel Messi in an interview with Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
"Even the great champions may not always be 100%. There may be a drop, but I'm sure he'll soon be back on his feet. I'm convinced that with Portugal he'll play great and when he returns to Juve he'll be clear with his teammates and put an end to everything. Messi? Everything comes naturally to Leo, behind Cristiano's movements, instead, you can see the sacrifice, the dedication and the fatigue.”
The 34-year-old Portuguese star has been substituted off in the last two games by Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian suggesting that Ronaldo wasn’t fully fit. However, these words looked thin following the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s hat-trick against Lithuania last night in Portugal’s 6-0 win.
Apollo Heyes
