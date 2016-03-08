Juventus, Premier League side interested in Rabiot
21 October at 15:00Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are following Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report from Spanish daily newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the English side are interested to sign the 24-year-old Frenchman due to their expectation to lose midfield talisman Christian Eriksen, who seems set for a departure from North London over the next two transfer windows.
The player’s agent, his mother Veronique Rabiot, has reportedly approached clubs such as Barcelona following her unhappiness at his lack of playing time with the Bianconeri. Since his arrival to Juventus from French side Paris Saint Germain earlier this summer, he has made five appearances for the Turin based club, only starting in three of them.
He hasn’t looked settled in coach Maurizio Sarri’s squad just yet, only playing the full 90 minutes in one game so far this season against Brescia. He hasn’t contributed to a goal yet for the Bianconeri.
Apollo Heyes
