Juventus prepare 3 signings to please Cristiano Ronaldo

05 February at 10:30
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, Juventus would like to please Cristiano Ronaldo with 3 new additions in the summer; to keep the Portuguese superstar happy and to, in case of failure this season, put up a better chance of winning the UEFA Champions League.

The first name that Tuttosport puts forward is that of Isco; Real Madrid's Spanish playmaker. Isco has fallen out with Madrid boss Santiago Solari and therefore it is thought that the Spaniard will seek a move away in the summer. Juventus face competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, however.

The second name belongs to Marcelo; Real Madrid's Brazilian left-back who developed a great bond with Cristiano Ronaldo down Madrid's left-flank for many years. If Marcelo comes in, expect Alex Sandro to depart; Juve's Brazilian having been criticised this season for his inconsistency.

Finally, Juve are weighing up a move for James Rodriguez, who is coming to an end of his two-year loan with Bayern Munich; having signalled his intentions to the German club not to make his move a permanent one. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.