Juventus prepare 3 signings to please Cristiano Ronaldo

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, Juventus would like to please Cristiano Ronaldo with 3 new additions in the summer; to keep the Portuguese superstar happy and to, in case of failure this season, put up a better chance of winning the UEFA Champions League.The first name that Tuttosport puts forward is that of Isco; Real Madrid's Spanish playmaker. Isco has fallen out with Madrid boss Santiago Solari and therefore it is thought that the Spaniard will seek a move away in the summer. Juventus face competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, however.The second name belongs to Marcelo; Real Madrid's Brazilian left-back who developed a great bond with Cristiano Ronaldo down Madrid's left-flank for many years. If Marcelo comes in, expect Alex Sandro to depart; Juve's Brazilian having been criticised this season for his inconsistency.Finally, Juve are weighing up a move for James Rodriguez, who is coming to an end of his two-year loan with Bayern Munich; having signalled his intentions to the German club not to make his move a permanent one.

