Juventus prepare for Chinese offers for Gonzalo Higuain

01 June at 16:30
Gonzalo Higuain's future is up in the air. The Argentine forward most recently spent the second half of this season on loan with Premier League side Chelsea, after a failed stint with AC Milan from September till Christmas. Ultimately, Higuain is still a Juventus player; set to return to the Bianconeri shortly as his season with Chelsea has come to an end. 

According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, there is interest from the Chinese Super League in the Argentine; with it likely that Juventus would accept a large offer, if one were to come in for the former Napoli striker this summer.

