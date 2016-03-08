Juventus prepare strategy to lure Zaniolo, Higuain could be offered in swap deal
07 June at 12:15Serie A giants Juventus are still trying to move for Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo and their latest resort seems to revolve around offering Gonzalo Higuain in a possible exchange.
Zaniolo has become one of Italy's most prized assets recently, ever since he left Inter last summer to join Roma in the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the nerazzurri in a cash plus players deal.
Tuttosport say that contract talks for Zaniolo haven't progressed and Tottenham and Juventus remain interested but the bianconeri are trying their best to make the move a reality.
The previous proposals for the winger concerned Mattia Perin and Juan Cuadardo but Roma remain firm in their stance in not accepting any low values for Zaniolo.
Recently, the idea of Higuain has cropped up. Edin Dzeko's potential exit to Inter will see Roma want a centre-forward as evident from the contacts they made for Mauro Icardi. Higuain will return to Juve from his loan spell at Chelsea and while his wages will be a problem, it can still very much be possible.
