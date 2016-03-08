Juventus prepare surprise contract renewal for Arsenal and Dortmund target
08 July at 19:45According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport today, Juventus are preparing a surprise contract renewal for Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund target Mehdi Benatia.
Benatia returned from the World Cup a couple of weeks ago, after his Morocco side exited the tournament in the group stages. The side were unlucky to be in a group with Spain and Portugal; even holding Spain to a 2-2 draw in the final match-day.
It has been rumoured that Benatia would be leaving Turin this summer; with interest from Germany and North London. However, with the reports suggesting an extension could be signed, Benatia could join Chiellini and Barzagli in the list of those signing on at Juventus.
Juventus will need all hands on deck ahead of next season, after narrowly beating Napoli to the 17/18 scudetto. With the potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, all of Juve’s players will surely want to stay – to get the chance of playing with one of the greatest footballers of all time.
