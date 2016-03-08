Juventus prepare to say farewell to two strikers: the possible destinations
01 August at 22:00After Moise Kean already looks set to leave Juventus in favour of a 40 million euro move to Premier League side Everton, the Bianconeri are still attempting to offload two more forwards this summer.
The first is Gonzalo Higuain. Higuain, who spent last season on two loan spells, first with AC Milan and then with Chelsea, has been linked heavily with a move away from the club on a permanent basis this summer. Roma have been suggested as the frontrunners for his signature, despite the player's wishes to stay in Turin with Maurizio Sarri, the new Juve head coach who the Argentine is a big fan of.
The second potential offensive departure this summer is Mario Mandzukic. The towering Croatian forward, who helped his national side reach the final of the World Cup in Russia last summer, has been linked with moves to both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, both clubs keen on adding the target man to their rosters ahead of the upcoming campaign.
