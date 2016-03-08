Juventus prepare to sell two midfielders

30 June at 17:45
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Juventus are preparing to sell two of their midfielders: experienced German Sami Khedira and World Cup winning Frenchman Blaise Matuidi. 

Juventus are anticipating the imminent arrival of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from PSG; his contract with the Ligue 1 side on the cusp of expiring and no chance of it being renewed by the French giants.

Added to this, Juve have already agreed a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, also on a free transfer. Therefore, with these two incoming players, Juventus must balance the books, both financially and in terms of roster size.

A return to France could be on the cards for Matuidi. Lyon appear to be selling Tanguy Ndombele and could, therefore, make a move for the Juve man. PSG would also be a logical destination, Matuidi having already played for the club and the Parisian side losing Rabiot to Juventus.

