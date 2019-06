Juventus prepare to sell two midfielders

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Juventus are preparing to sell two of their midfielders: experienced German Sami Khedira and World Cup winning Frenchman Blaise Matuidi.Juventus are anticipating the imminent arrival of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from PSG; his contract with the Ligue 1 side on the cusp of expiring and no chance of it being renewed by the French giants.Added to this, Juve have already agreed a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, also on a free transfer. Therefore, with these two incoming players, Juventus must balance the books, both financially and in terms of roster size.A return to France could be on the cards for Matuidi. Lyon appear to be selling Tanguy Ndombele and could, therefore, make a move for the Juve man. PSG would also be a logical destination, Matuidi having already played for the club and the Parisian side losing Rabiot to Juventus.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.