Juventus prepared to sell two strikers this summer

Serie A giants Juventus are looking to sell two strikers this summer and those are Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.



Roma have been linked with a move for Higuain, who isn't part of Maurizio Sarri's plans at the club. Juventus continue to make sure that Roma try to sign the Argentine. Paulo Fonseca sees Higuain as the first choice in their attempt sign a striker, say Gazzetta dello Sport.



Mandzukic is also on the market despite there being no concrete offers on the table yet for striker, who has been linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.







