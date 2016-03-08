Juventus preparing offer for Chelsea midfielder Kanté
03 October at 14:15Juventus are preparing to make an offer for Chelsea’s dynamic midfielder N'Golo Kanté in January, according to British newspaper the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old Frenchman played under Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea last season. Sarri trusted the midfielder and deployed him 53 times last season across all competitions, with Kanté scoring five goals and providing four assists in that time.
Despite the competition already to start in the Bianconeri’s midfield, the Turin based club are keen to reunite the pair and have already started preparing their offer to the South London club. The offer is reportedly in the region of €80 million.
Contracted to Chelsea until 2023, Kanté has featured lightly for new Chelsea coach Frank Lampard due to a sprained ankle. He famously won the Premier League with Leicester City in the 2015/16 season, being a core member of the midfield that pushed that time to glory.
Due to Chelsea’s transfer ban this season, the Bianconeri will have to offer a lot in order to convince Lampard and the rest of the Chelsea management to part with one of the strongest midfielders in the world.
Apollo Heyes
