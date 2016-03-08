Juventus preparing pharaonic market: 7 big names to please CR7

23 April at 10:00
After securing the Serie A title but once again failing to win silverware in the Champions League, Juventus are already preparing for next season and will look to finally end the European taboo that has been haunting them in the last couple of years.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri are interested in big names for every department. In the defence, Varane and Manolas are on top of the list. In the midfield, Isco and Pogba are targeted, while there is also Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon. Finally, in the attack, Joao Felix and above all Federico Chiesa are names appreciated by the Juve directors.

