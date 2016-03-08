Juventus preparing Pogba offer: the plan to overcome Real Madrid in the race
18 June at 10:45Juventus are dreaming of Paul Pogba' return to Turin. The Frenchman has announced that he could leave Manchester United this summer in search of a "new adventure" and the Bianconeri are already in contact with his agent Mino Raiola to negotiate a possible return of the midfielder to the Allianz Stadium and, according to Tuttosport, the management of the club has a plan to overcome Real Madrid in the race.
At the moment, United do not want to sell the player and have already communicated to Pogba the will to keep him at the Old Trafford next season. Juventus, however, hope to convince the Red Devils to change their mind by including either Douglas Costa or Alex Sandro in a potential swap deal.
Paulo Dybala is also a player appreciated by the English club but with the arrival of Sarri, the Bianconeri hope to rejuvenate the Argentinian. Another advantage for Agnelli's club is that Real Madrid, after spending almost 300 million euros on the transfer market, must no concentrate on selling some player, which is why Juventus want to accelerate for Pogba.
