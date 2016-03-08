Juventus pressurizing Tottenham for Ndombele deal again

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are now under pressure to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as soon as possible.

The North London club are interested in the French international and are ready to splash club-record fee in the region of £65 million.

However, as per Eurosport, with the prolonged discussions in the transfer sage, Italian Serie A giants Juventus have also entered the race to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

The report state that Juve believe Ndombele is a player worth spending on and can prove to be a bargain for a fee of €80 milion.

The Turin-based club were previously interested in resigning Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, the Bianconeri have opt out of the move with United demanding £150 million for the French World Cup winner.

Instead, the current Italian champions have opted to invest on bolstering their defensive line and are now closing in on the signature of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for a fee of €75 million.
 

