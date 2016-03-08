Juventus, price set for estranged Emre Can
06 January at 13:45Juventus have put a price tag on estranged midfielder Emre Can, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri want at least €30-35 million for the 25-year-old German midfielder, who has failed to convince coach Maurizio Sarri this season. He has only made seven appearances for the club, being left out of Juventus’ Champions League registered player list. He has failed to play a full 90 minutes for the club this season.
Apollo Heyes
