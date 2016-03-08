Juventus, price set for Manchester United target Mandzukic
31 October at 19:15Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic won’t be sold for any less than €6.2 million by the Turin based club, according to a report from British newspaper the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Bianconeri want at least €6.2 million for the 33-year-old Croatian forward, whose contract expires with the Turin based club in June on 2021. Both Spanish side Sevilla and Premier League side Manchester United have already been informed of this request, the report adds.
The Bianconeri are keen for Mandzukic to leave the club in January, with coach Maurizio Sarri considering him outside of his project at the club. So far this season the Croatian striker has failed to register a single appearance and was left out of the club’s Champions League registration list.
Mandzukic has made 162 appearances for Juventus since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2015, scoring 44 goals and providing 23 assists in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments