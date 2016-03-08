Juventus priced out of move for Mbappe as PSG chief sets 300m price-tag
16 March at 16:00Juventus, like seemingly every living person on the planet, are big fans of Kylian Mbappe. The PSG star, who lit the World Cup alight with his performances in Russia last year, is considered to be the best young talent in the world and is certainly delivering performances of someone ten years his senior.
Juventus were said to have been interested in making a move to sign Kylian Mbappe but, now, that seems almost certainly impossible. This is because PSG president Al-Khelaifi has set a €300m price-tag for the French forward's signature; as they seek to likely discourage Real Madrid from pursuing Mbappe further.
With Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid, the La Liga giants suddenly look like a realistic destination for Mbappe; the club having never truly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale likely heading for a summer exit due to past disagreements between the Welshman and Zidane.
With a €300m price, Juventus will no longer be pursuing Mbappe and, in all likelihood, Madrid will struggle to come up with just so many funds to get the deal across the line.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments