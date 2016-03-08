Juventus provide goodwill agreement to Claudio Marchisio after his departure
17 August at 23:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, there has been a goodwill agreement in the departure of Claudio Marchisio from Juventus. The midfielder left the club after 25 years in the Juventus system today; moving on to a new challenge.
Sky Sport are reporting that Marchisio will be provided for another two years to around €3.5 million plus bonuses.
A number of clubs have been reportedly interested in the midfielder, with a move likely to be abroad; with Marchisio himself saying he will not be playing for another Italian team due to his commitment to Juventus.
