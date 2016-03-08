Juventus pushing for Lyon's Ndombele: the price and clubs interested in the player
19 January at 16:45Next week Juventus representatives will meet the agent of Tanguy Ndombele, one of the most talented midfielders on the international market. However, already last October, Juventus director Fabio Paratici attended the big challenge in Ligue 1 between PSG and Lyon to observe the player, in addition to numerous other prospects.
Ndombele has had a great start to the season at Lyon. In 27 appearances in total, the starlet collected 2 goals in the Champions League and 4 assists in the league campaign, proving to be a midfielder of absolute value for quantity and quality. Paratici has observed him for some time, as mentioned, and can make a big step to acquire the player, finding an agreement with the player's agent and then negotiating with Lyon.
Ndombele's will, in fact, will be necessary to try to lower the crazy request of 80 million euros of the French club to free the player. In Italy, Inter and AC Milan are also interested in the player, while Arsenal and Tottenham follow the player closely in England. The goal of Juventus is to avoid an auction, moving first in this transfer market session to be in pole position ahead of a potential summer move.
