Juventus, Rabiot has decided what he wants for next season
17 February at 11:30Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has decided upon his future and has communicated this to the club, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old Frenchman, who is contracted to the club until 2023, has decided that the best is still yet to come with the Bianconeri and doesn’t want to leave in the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite rumours about being possibly included in a deal involving Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as well as other rumours linking him to other clubs around Europe, Rabiot wants to stay in Turin and prove himself with the club.
The former Paris Saint Germain midfielder isn’t worried about the potential arrival of Pogba, the report continues, but in fact wants to earn his place in the squad and become a core part of coach Maurizio Sarri’s squad. The club have reacted positively to his decision, with no desire to get rid of him in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
