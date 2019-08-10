Juventus, Rabiot: 'Unlucky, but good game.'

New Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was one of the most positive aspects of Juventus’ defeat last night in the International Champions Cup against Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman, who arrived earlier this summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, is adapting well to the style of Maurizio Sarri. After the match, Rabiot uploaded an Instagram post discussing the match and remaining positive despite the defeat.Apollo Heyes