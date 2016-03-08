Juventus, Rakitic signing could happen on deadline day

01 September at 19:00
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Juventus are hoping to end their transfer market with a bang by signing 31-year-old Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić. The Croatian international is reportedly not included in coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans for the Blaugrana this season, with the club disappointing in the Champions League last season, being knocked out in the semi-finals after losing to eventual winners Liverpool.
 
Rakitić arrived in Barcelona in 2014 and has made 269 appearances in all competitions for the club in this time, scoring 34 goals and assisting 37. He has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for the majority of the transfer window, but it may take until the final few hours before the player finds himself a new club. Juventus are keen to sign the World Cup finalist to strengthen the midfield, with the Bianconeri’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici considering him a good fit for the Turin based side.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.