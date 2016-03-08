Juventus, Rakitic signing could happen on deadline day
01 September at 19:00According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Juventus are hoping to end their transfer market with a bang by signing 31-year-old Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić. The Croatian international is reportedly not included in coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans for the Blaugrana this season, with the club disappointing in the Champions League last season, being knocked out in the semi-finals after losing to eventual winners Liverpool.
Rakitić arrived in Barcelona in 2014 and has made 269 appearances in all competitions for the club in this time, scoring 34 goals and assisting 37. He has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for the majority of the transfer window, but it may take until the final few hours before the player finds himself a new club. Juventus are keen to sign the World Cup finalist to strengthen the midfield, with the Bianconeri’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici considering him a good fit for the Turin based side.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments