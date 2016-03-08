Juventus, Ramsey debut for the Bianconeri draws closer

Aaron Ramsey is still waiting for his Juventus debut. The 28-year-old Welsh midfielder moved to Turin from North London side Arsenal on a free transfer earlier this year but has yet to make an official debut for the Bianconeri. The player was hoping to make his debut for the club during their pre-season friendly tournament in Asia and so made himself available to the club in June, carrying out physiotherapy and recover programmes in Turin after the injury he suffered with Arsenal last spring, but also to speed up his acclimatisation in Turin and study Italian.Ramsey seemed destined to be ready in time for the start of this season but the Bianconeri were being cautious with their new midfielder, not wanting to rush anything and risk further injury. On Wednesday Juventus went back to training after a short break, with Ramsey part of the group. Sarri made sure to include the Welshman in the Champions League player list, showing his belief in the 28-year-old.Apollo Heyes