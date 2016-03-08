Juventus: Ramsey deemed unfit for Wales clash, again

Juventus star Aaron Ramsey has been deemed unfit to play for Wales in their next game once again.Ramsey has been one of Juve's most important players so far this season. His contract at Arsenal expired at the end of last season, following which he joined Juve on a free transfer. He has scored once so far this season and that goal came in his first start against Hellas Verona.The Welsh national team have confirmed that Ramsey isn't fit enough to play for the national team against Croatia. They also wished him luck about getting back to full fitness once again.