Juventus, Ramsey in doubts for Wales due to fatigue
07 October at 15:00Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey may not feature his national team, Wales, in their upcoming two games due to an injury risk, according to British based newspaper the Mirror via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 28-year-old former Arsenal midfielder suffered from fatigue during the warm-up of last night’s match against Inter in the San Siro, which may explain his absence from the squad.
The Welshman will have his physical condition assessed once he arrives at the Welsh national teams’ headquarters over the coming days.
Ramsey, who joined the Bianconeri from Arsenal earlier this summer on a free transfer, has made four appearances so far for the Turin based club, impressing both fans and pundits with his play on the ball.
The midfielder missed the club’s first two games due to poor fitness and a slight back injury, but shined on his first league appearance against Hellas Verona, where he scored the first goal.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments