Juventus, Ramsey is the key for Manchester United's Pogba: the details
21 February at 13:00Juventus are still working hard to re-sign French midfielder Paul Pogba from Manchester United, with Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey potentially being involved in the deal, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri want to re-sign the 26-year-old World Cup winner, who is contracted to the Red Devils until 2021. He seems destined to move away from the club in the summer transfer window, and so the Turin based club are considering viable ways of negotiating a deal with the English side.
The 29-year-old Ramsey, who is contracted to Juventus until 2023, could be included in the deal in order to further convince Manchester United, the report highlights. The former Arsenal midfielder has struggled under coach Maurizio Sarri so far this season, only scoring two goals and providing no assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. His experience in the Premier League may help to convince the Red Devils.
Apollo Heyes
