Juventus reach agreement in principle with Milinkovic-Savic: the details

21 May at 20:00
As reported by Sky Italia, Juventus have re-started negotiations for Milinkovic-Savic as they look to close a deal with Lazio over the transfer fee.
 
In fact, the Bianconeri have reportedly already reached an agreement in principle with the Serbian: offering him a five-year deal. However, Lazio remain an obstacle as the price tag will be high, which Juve will look to solve through negotiations. Soon, the official talks between both sides will take off.

