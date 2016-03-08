Juventus reach agreement in principle with Milinkovic-Savic: the details

In fact, the Bianconeri have reportedly already reached an agreement in principle with the Serbian: offering him a five-year deal. However, Lazio remain an obstacle as the price tag will be high, which Juve will look to solve through negotiations. Soon, the official talks between both sides will take off.

