Juventus reach agreement with de Ligt: the details

de ligt, ajax, esulta, braccia larghe, tottenham, 2018/19
26 June at 23:55
After long negotiations between Juventus and Mino Raiola, it seems that an agreement has been reached. The Dutch defender is now one step away from the Bianconeri, who will have to agree on the transfer fee with Ajax.
 
The player, should the two clubs reach an agreement, will sign a contract until 2024 with the Turin side. Furthermore, he will receive a hefty salary, which isn't a surprise since Mino Raiola is his agent.
 
In fact, Juventus have agreed to pay him €8m plus bonuses per year, taking the total up to €12m per year, which is what the defender asked for. In addition to this, there will be a €150m release clause in his contract.
 
Now, as mentioned, they will have to negotiate with Ajax over the transfer fee. The Dutch side are reportedly asking for around €80m, and Tuttosport claims that Juve could offer €67m plus €13m in bonuses. 

