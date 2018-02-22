Juventus ready bid for Perin, who wants Champions League football
11 May at 13:30Juventus are interested in signing Mattia Perin as Gianluigi Buffon’s replacement, according to the Corriere della Sera.
The Genoa goalkeeper is considered to be one of the brightest goalkeepers in Italy, and is also liked by Inter and Napoli, Tuttosport write.
The Bianconeri are the ones who are making an offer, or at least readying one: €12 million, short of the €20m president Enrico Preziosi is asking for.
The idea is that Wojciech Szczesny is to compete for the right to succeed Buffon. Another name that is being considered is that of Gianluigi Donnarumma, though Milan won’t be keen to sell their prodigy to a rival club.
Perin suffered a horrible cruciate ligament injury last season, but has returned to active duty this year with a string of good performances.
Interviewed nearly a month ago, the 25-year-old dropped a major hint, saying he wanted European football: "Playing in the Champions League is the ambition of every player - a dream I have had since I was a kid. We'll see if I'll have the opportunity do it. However, at the moment I'm focused on Genoa and what we will do for the rest of the season, then we'll see what happens," Perin told media during a charity event.
