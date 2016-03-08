Juventus, ready for serious attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Pogba next summer
09 December at 19:05Juventus are preparing to make a serious attempt to sign French midfielder Paul Pogba next summer, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are incredibly keen to re-sign the 26-year-old French midfielder, who previously spent four years in Turin with Juventus before leaving for Manchester United in 2016. The Turin based club are hoping that a serious attempt to sign Pogba next summer will allow them to strengthen their midfield and continue their fights for the coveted Champions League trophy.
The Bianconeri are already in discussions with the Premier League club, the report continues, as they attempt to sell Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic to the Red Devils. Juventus need to sell the player, who hasn’t made an appearance for the club so far this season.
So far this season Pogba has only made six appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, due to a variety of ankle problems.
Apollo Heyes
