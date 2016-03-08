Juventus ready to close double deal with Raiola for Barcelona targets
25 October at 12:45Juventus are not taking a break on the transfer market and are continuously looking for a way how to reinforce the team even for the distant future. The main target has been the acquisition of a defender and it looks like the Bianconeri could take advantage of the good relationship with superagent Mino Raiola and bring two reinforcements to the Allianz Stadium next summer.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus are ready to close a double deal for Paul Pogba from Manchester United and Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax. Mino Raiola is the agent of both players and could facilitate the moves. Barcelona have also been interested in the two.
For Pogba it would be a return to a familiar environment, as he previously played for the Turin-based club in from 2012 until leaving to United 4 years later for a then record-breaking fee.
Meanwhile, De Ligt is a rising star of world football, who, however, already has a lot of experience in senior football, despite his young age (19). The player has collected 78 appearances for Ajax and 11 caps for the Dutch national team.
