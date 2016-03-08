In fact, as claimed by the report, the Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici is ready to make a gamble on the Portuguese, who was destined for glory just a few years ago. However, after a failed period at Bayern Munich, a then unsuccessful loan spell at Swansea further weakened Sanches' stocks.

With that said, though, this is not the first time that Juventus have been linked with the player, as German press reported about the links just a few weeks ago. Furthermore, the player's is Jorge Mendes, with whom the Bianconeri have a great relationship. Therefore, a transfer certainly shouldn't be ruled out, although it wouldn't take place before the summer.

