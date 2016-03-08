Juventus ready to give go-ahead to sign Man Utd and Spurs target
16 March at 14:45Tanguy Ndombele is a name very much trending right now; the Lyon midfielder attracting all sorts of attention for his formidable and talented performances in the midfield of the Ligue 1 side.
Juventus have been linked with Ndombele for a while now and it appears as though the track is concrete. Ndombele would be open to a move to Juventus and the Bianconeri's staff, in particular sporting director Fabio Paratici, are big fans of the 22-year-old Frenchman.
If Ndombele were to make the move to Turin; he would expect a five-year contract with greatly increased terms compared to what he is earning with Lyon. Lyon president Aulas, however, seems to be the only true hurdle at this stage - demanding between €75m and €80m for the midfielder's services.
Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are all reportedly watching Ndombele from England and, with Aulas' extreme pricing of the youngster, this could be the most likely option for Tanguy in the summer. It's an open race but things could hinge on the performances of said clubs in the Champions League; all four suitors remain in the tournament.
