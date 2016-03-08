Juventus ready to hand Rugani contract extension to please Sarri

08 June at 12:15
Juventus are ready to hand Italian defender Daniele Rugani a new contact, as they look to build for a new era under head coach Maurizio Sarri, who is looking likely to leave Chelsea in order to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juve.

Rugani's deal will be extended until 2024, with the defender earning around €3m per season and set to play a big role in the future of the Bianconeri.

Daniele Rugani has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal in the past year but now looks set to stay in Turin.

