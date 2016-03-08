Juventus ready to make shock €120m bid for Fiorentina duo

Federico Chiesa and Nikola Milenkovic are Fiorentina's most valuable players and the leaders of the team. The two youngsters have been the only light in an otherwise somewhat negative season for the Viola, who are struggling in Serie A and could look for a move to a more competitive team during the summer transfer market.



And according to La Nazione, Juventus are interested in both players. Interest in Chiesa has been constant in the last couple of years, while Milenkovic has attracted the Bianconeri with his positive performances this season.



The Italian paper adds that Fabio Paratici is ready to satisfy the demands of the Tuscan club and offer a massive ​€120 million to secure the services of the two players for next season, in view of a rejuvenation of the Juventus squad for the next Serie A and especially Champions League campaign.



The two teams will face each other tomorrow, with the home side having the chance to chance to confirm their eighth consecutive Serie A title with a draw at the Allianz Stadium.