Juventus ready to make statement with Pogba signing

08 August at 13:35
Italian Serie A side Juventus are ready to make a statement by signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Tuttosport.

The French World Cup winning midfielder has been linked with a move away from England and has attracted interest from Juve in Italy and Real Madrid in Spain.

However, both clubs have failed to meet Red Devil’s valuation of €150 million for the star midfielder.

But as per the new development, all of that is about to change as the Turin-based club are ready for one final push to sign the player with only few hours left in the transfer window in England.

The move is reportedly going to be a response from the current Italian champions after they missed out on the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku, who is about to join league rivals Inter Milan.

After spending heavily on the acquiring the services of Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, it is unlikely that Juve will come up with a cash only deal and instead will be looking to include cash plus striker Mario Manzukic and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
 

