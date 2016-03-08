Juventus ready to move for Madrid midfielder as Hazard nears Chelsea exit
28 May at 19:45Eden Hazard's future appears to lie with Real Madrid. Chelsea's tricky Belgian forward has been a real asset for the Blues but it has reached a point where he is demanding a move up. Madrid have been courting Hazard for some time now and attempted to reach a deal with Chelsea for the Belgian after his performance with the national side at the World Cup in Russia last summer.
Eventually, Hazard stayed in London for another year but it looks as though this will have been his final season with the Premier League side. Real Madrid are ready to sign Hazard and make him their star signing of the summer; Los Blancos prepared to pay over €100m to satisfy Chelsea's demands for the forward.
Juventus may take a boost from the news that Hazard is nearing his Chelsea departure, as this would mean that Real Madrid midfielder Isco will be forced to find a move elsewhere or face less game-time; which had already diminished across the season due to disagreements between the Spaniard and the Madrid management.
