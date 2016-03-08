Juventus ready to offer Paulo Dybala to Man Utd for Pogba
03 July at 15:35Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly ready to offer a cash plus player to Manchester United in an attempt to sign Paul Pogba this summer.
Pogba has been heavily linked with United exit this summer and has also revealed that this summer might be the right time for him to seek a 'new challenge' elsewhere. Real Madrid and the Old Lady are interested in him and are trying to make a deal happen.
Gazzetta dello Sport correspondent Nicolo Schira has said that Juve are making progress in the deal and have been keen to offer the Red Devils a fee of 60 to 70 million euros plus Paulo Dybala.
United are interested in Dybala, we understand, but have not made any concrete approaches to sign him. Bayern Munich too are one of the interested clubs in the Argentine.
United, as things stand, want a fee of around 150 million euros for the Frenchman and are waiting for an offer for matches their valuation. Real and Zinedine Zidane are also looking to make the dream a possibility, but Pogba prefers a move to Juve.
